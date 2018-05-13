Title-leader Hawkins survives chaotic TCF TASCAR race at Indy to take first oval win

Kaido HCR eSports driver, Callum Hawkins, has extended his lead in the TORA TCF TASCAR championship after winning the seventh round of the season at Indianapolis. The British driver qualified his #21 Ford Fusion on pole position for the race, but it was far from a straightforward journey for him to get to victory lane for the second time this season.

It was plain sailing for Hawkins in the early laps of the race, as he held onto the lead and built a cushion of a few seconds over the pack behind. However, he looked to have a challenger in the form of Chris Everett in the #42 Ultimate Autosports Toyota Camry. Everett eventually caught up to Hawkins and made a bid for the lead, but the pair would both make contact later on which would send Everett tumbling down the order.

A number of cautions would plague the race during the mid-stages, with Hawkins leading throughout whilst fending off challenges from the likes of Mark Brown Jr., Cole Fralick and a recovering Everett. As the race hit its final few laps, the main challenge came from Brown Jr., the former series champion. Brown tried his hardest to close up to the rear of Hawkins, but he ran out of laps to try and take the lead away.

Hawkins would cross the line on the eightieth lap to take his second win of the season and his first win on an oval. The win would further extend his lead in the championship, with it now looking almost certain that the British driver will claim the championship at the season-finale in two races time.

Ax4x Throwback Racing’s Mark Brown Jr. would cross the line a few car lengths back to take second place, with Chris Everett bouncing back from multiple issues to take a superb third place for Ultimate Autosport.

Cole Fralick would take a strong fourth place in only his second race of the season in the #26 Murtco Racing Toyota. He would finish just ahead of fifth-placed John Maltais in the second Kaido HCR car. Ben Creanor made a mightily impressive TASCAR debut by taking sixth place for VRTe Motorsport, with Ryan Butler just behind in seventh place for Ax4x Throwback Racing.

Zechariah Craig was eighth in his Gforce Racing privateer Toyota entry, with reigning TASCAR winter series champion Hayden Thompson making his first appearance of 2018 in ninth for Kaido HCR. Kevin Rhoads would round out the top ten, with Samuel Mills and Eric McCluskey just outside the top ten in eleventh and twelfth respectively.

Ben Williams had a race to forget after multiple issues relegated him to a thirteenth place finish in the #13 car. A strong qualifying did not result in a strong finish for Tabari Curry, who was the final finisher in A Lobby in fourteenth after being caught up in numerous incidents. Fifteenth would go the way of the winner of B Lobby; Ryan Harvey in the #52 Ax4x FEISAR Camry.

Just two races remain in Season 7 of the TORA TCF TASCAR series. The next round takes place on May 26 at Watkins Glen International. If you’re interested in signing up for this championship, run on Forza Motorsport 7 for Xbox One, please visit The Online Racing Association for more information.

TORA TCF TASCAR Season 7 – Brickyard 200 – Top fifteen race results: