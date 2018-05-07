Trident Confirm Signing of Pedro Piquet to Their GP3 Squad

Pedro Piquet will compete in the 2018 GP3 Series for Trident.

The season gets underway this weekend at the Circuit de Catalunya.

Piquet first joined the team at the end of 2017 for the post-season testing at Yas Marina. The Brazilian remained with the Italian squad all through out pre-season testing at Paul Ricard, Jerez de la Frontera and Circuit de Catalunya.

Over these four tests Piquet, quickly built a rapport with the team’s technical staff to help him get the best start to the season that he can hope for.

“I am very enthusiastic about my first GP3 Series season under the Team Trident banner,” said Piquet. “It is a winning squad that, year after year, confirmed its position among the series’ frontrunners. I am sure I will find everything I will need to be a contender even in my debut season in the series.”

Born in Brasilia, Piquet started racing go karts at the age of eight with the guidance of his father Nelson, the legendary three-time Formula One champion.

In 2017, Piquet took part in the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in the Formula 3 category and finished a respectable sixth.

Team Principal, and owner, Maurizio Salvadori, said: “It is with great satisfaction that we announce the agreement signed with Pedro Piquet, a highly-talented driver who will certainly impress and aim for some prestigious results in our team’s colours. I am sure that, within Team Trident, Pedro will find the right chemistry to show his full potential.”

Practice for the first race of the 2018 season gets underway at 9.30 local time on 11 May, with qualifying taking place at 17.50 the same day.