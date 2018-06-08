Andy Meyrick Joins Bentley Spa 24 Hour Lineup

Team Parker Racing has announced a welcome addition to their team for the upcoming Total 24 Hours of Spa. Andy Meyrick, who is currently competing in the 2018 Michelin Le Mans Cup with Motorsport98, has been drafted in to drive the #31 Bentley Continental GT3 at the classic Belgian circuit next month.

The 70th running of the legendary race will be Meyrick’s sixth-time racing in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup’s season highlight, the second-time with Team Parker Racing and the fourth-time racing a Bentley Continental GT3.

As a former factory driver for Bentley, Meyrick has enjoyed multiple victories and podiums behind the wheel of the Bentley Continental GT3. Results include wins at the 2014 Silverstone and Paul Ricard Blancpain endurance rounds as well as podiums at the 2015 Paul Ricard, Monza and Nürburgring endurance rounds.

“I am excited to be racing at Spa again this year as I believe it’s the toughest 24-hour race in the world,” said Meyrick.

“To be there with Team Parker Racing and to drive a Bentley is fantastic. The team have had a great deal of success so far this season with the current driver line-up, and I look forward to joining them and taking on the challenge.”

With experience of both the track and the car, and with a team that has achieved excellent results, Meyrick hopes to deliver a career-best result at Spa during this year’s Total 24 Hours of Spa (26-29 July 2018).

Meyrick joins Team Parker Racing and the Pro-Am line-up of Seb Morris, Derek Pierce and Rob Smith.