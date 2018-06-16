Bastianini Secures Catalunya Moto3 Pole

Enea Bastianini claimed his first pole position of the 2018 season in Barcelona after a chaotic qualifying session. The Italian set his quickest time in the very early stages while qualifying specialist Jorge Martin was forced to settle for second after a crash disrupted his session.
Moto3 qualifying sessions usually start quietly before culminating in a mad scramble for lap times in the dying seconds but on this occasion, the drama came early on as two title contenders hit trouble. Fabio Di Giannantonio was the first to encounter difficulty, losing control at turn four without even registering a lap time, while Martin suffered a spill of his own at turn ten shortly afterwards, wiping out Albert Arenas in the process.
Bastianini was largely untroubled and his 1:48.806 in the opening ten minutes proved enough for pole while Martin secured second after his Honda proved largely undamaged in his accident. Tatsuki Suzuki took his second consecutive front row start in third ahead of compatriot Ayumu Sasaki while Aron Canet took fifth spot as he looks to revive his fading title challenge.
Kaito Toba starts sixth ahead of John McPhee and Gabriel Rodrigo on the leading KTMs while championship leader Marco Bezzecchi will have to come through from ninth on the grid. Di Giannantonio has even more work to do tomorrow but the no.21 limited the damage after a late run dragged him up to thirteenth.
Moto3 Gran Premi Monster de Catalunya: (Qualifying)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|33. Enea Bastianini
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:48.806
|2
|88. Jorge Martin
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:48.913
|3
|24. Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|1:49.057
|4
|71. Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|1:49.059
|5
|44. Aron Canet
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:49.115
|6
|27. Kaito Toba
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:49.185
|7
|17. John McPhee
|KTM
|CIP - Green Power
|1:49.191
|8
|19. Gabriel Rodrigo
|KTM
|RBA BOE Skull Rider
|1:49.233
|9
|12. Marco Bezzecchi
|KTM
|Redox PruestelGP
|1:49.299
|10
|48. Lorenzo Dalla Porta
|Honda
|Leopard Racing
|1:49.379
|11
|22. Kazuki Masaki
|KTM
|RBA BOE Skull Rider
|1:49.398
|12
|8. Nicolo Bulega
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:49.400
|13
|21. Fabio Di Giannantonio
|Honda
|Del Conca Gresini Moto3
|1:49.414
|14
|84. Jakub Kornfeil
|KTM
|Redox PruestelGP
|1:49.498
|15
|25. Raul Fernandez
|KTM
|Angel Nieto Team
|1:49.565
|16
|16. Andrea Migno
|KTM
|Angel Nieto Team Moto3
|1:49.578
|17
|5. Jaume Masia
|KTM
|Bester Capital Dubai
|1:49.655
|18
|65. Philipp Oettl
|KTM
|Sudmetal Schedl GP Racing
|1:49.691
|19
|75. Albert Arenas
|KTM
|Angel Nieto Team Moto3
|1:49.736
|20
|40. Darryn Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:49.897
|21
|7. Adam Norrodin
|Honda
|Petronas Sprinta Racing
|1:49.983
|22
|14. Tony Arbolino
|Honda
|Marinelli Snipers Team
|1:50.012
|23
|76. Makar Yurchenko
|KTM
|CIP - Green Power
|1:50.022
|24
|72. Alonso Lopez
|Honda
|Estrella Galicia 0,0
|1:50.183
|25
|42. Marcos Ramirez
|KTM
|Bester Capital Dubai
|1:50.186
|26
|10. Dennis Foggia
|KTM
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:50.197
|27
|11. Livio Loi
|KTM
|Reale Avintia Academy 77
|1:50.247
|28
|77. Vicente Perez
|KTM
|Reale Avintia Academy 77
|1:50.469
|29
|41. Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|Honda
|Honda Team Asia
|1:51.306
|30
|23. Niccolo Antonelli
|Honda
|SIC58 Squadra Corse
|No Time