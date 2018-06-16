Moto3

Bastianini Secures Catalunya Moto3 Pole

Enea Bastianini - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Enea Bastianini claimed his first pole position of the 2018 season in Barcelona after a chaotic qualifying session. The Italian set his quickest time in the very early stages while qualifying specialist Jorge Martin was forced to settle for second after a crash disrupted his session.

Moto3 qualifying sessions usually start quietly before culminating in a mad scramble for lap times in the dying seconds but on this occasion, the drama came early on as two title contenders hit trouble. Fabio Di Giannantonio was the first to encounter difficulty, losing control at turn four without even registering a lap time, while Martin suffered a spill of his own at turn ten shortly afterwards, wiping out Albert Arenas in the process.

Bastianini was largely untroubled and his 1:48.806 in the opening ten minutes proved enough for pole while Martin secured second after his Honda proved largely undamaged in his accident. Tatsuki Suzuki took his second consecutive front row start in third ahead of compatriot Ayumu Sasaki while Aron Canet took fifth spot as he looks to revive his fading title challenge.

Kaito Toba starts sixth ahead of John McPhee and Gabriel Rodrigo on the leading KTMs while championship leader Marco Bezzecchi will have to come through from ninth on the grid. Di Giannantonio has even more work to do tomorrow but the no.21 limited the damage after a late run dragged him up to thirteenth.

 

Moto3 Gran Premi Monster de Catalunya: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
133. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing1:48.806
288. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:48.913
324. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:49.057
471. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:49.059
544. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:49.115
627. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:49.185
717. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power1:49.191
819. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:49.233
912. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP1:49.299
1048. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing1:49.379
1122. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:49.398
128. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:49.400
1321. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:49.414
1484. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP1:49.498
1525. Raul FernandezKTMAngel Nieto Team1:49.565
1616. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:49.578
175. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai1:49.655
1865. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing1:49.691
1975. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:49.736
2040. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:49.897
217. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:49.983
2214. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team1:50.012
2376. Makar YurchenkoKTMCIP - Green Power1:50.022
2472. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:50.183
2542. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai1:50.186
2610. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:50.197
2711. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy 771:50.247
2877. Vicente PerezKTMReale Avintia Academy 771:50.469
2941. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:51.306
3023. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra CorseNo Time

Related Posts