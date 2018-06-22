Boccolacci Denies Hubert and Alesi to take Maiden Pole in France

Dorian Boccolacci led a trio of French drivers in Qualifying for the first ever GP3 Series round in France, with his late quick lap giving him his maiden pole position in what was an exciting session at the Circuit Paul Ricard where times tumbled repeatedly.

Initially it appeared championship leader and morning free practice pace setter Anthoine Hubert would be the man to beat, with the ART Grand Prix driver ahead until the final seconds of the session, when MP Motorsport’s Boccolacci stole the show to take pole by just 0.082 seconds.

The third Frenchman in the equation was Giuliano Alesi, who was on course to beat the pole time only for a mistake late in the lap at turn twelve to cost him, leaving him 0.011 seconds behind Hubert and 0.093 seconds off top spot. However, the Trident driver was able to get ahead of ART Grand Prix’s Nikita Mazepin, who will start fourth on the grid, while Leonardo Pulcini of Campos Racing and Niko Kari of MP Motorsport share row three.

Callum Ilott was on course for a strong lap until a lurid moment exiting the final turn cost him some momentum to the line, meaning the Ferrari Driver Academy-backed ART Grand Prix driver was forced to settle for seventh, just ahead of Trident duo Alessio Lorandi and Pedro Piquet, while Joey Mawson completed the top ten for Arden International.

Christian Lundgaard’s debut outing in the GP3 Series saw the Renault Sport Academy-backed Dane only just missing out on a top ten start, but the MP Motorsport driver will be encouraged by his performance, particularly as he was able to out-qualify the fourth ART Grand Prix driver Jake Hughes, who was not able to achieve the same kind of pace as his three team-mates ahead of him.

Circuit Paul Ricard Qualifying Result