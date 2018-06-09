Browning fastest in Ginetta Junior practice

Luke Browning tops the times in the Ginetta Junior practice session at the start of the Oulton Park weekend.

The Richardson Racing driver set a time of 1m44.708s, just 0.115s faster than points leader Adam Smalley, who finished second overall after swapping fastest times with Browning throughout the session.

Finley Green ended the session P3, just 0.06s off the pace of team-mate Smalley.

James Hedley was the fastest of the 11 rookies taking part in the Oulton Park round, finishing fourth overall with a 1m44.988s lap.

Matt Luff, Ruben del Sarte and Patrick Kibble finished fifth, sixth, and seventh ahead of second in the championship Louis Foster. Foster could only manage a time 0.715s off Browning’s pace, ending the session eighth overall.

Greg Johnson and James Taylor completed the top 10.