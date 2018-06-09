Browning takes Oulton Park victory

Luke Browning converted pole position to a victory in the opening Ginetta Junior race at Oulton Park.

Championship leader Adam Smalley challenged Browning off the line but couldn’t make a move stick on the Richardson Racing driver. The pair ran together early in the race but Browning was eventually able to shake off Smalley, finishing 2.355s ahead.

James Taylor was keen to take his best finish of the season after a strong qualifying and passed James Hedley off the line to take third. Unfortunately for the Richardson Racing rookie, Taylor was a little too keen and deemed to have jumped the start, resulting in a 10 second penalty. He was able to pull out a small gap to fourth on track but his penalty dropped him outside the top 10 on the corrected timings.

Hedley soon found himself under attack from Finley Green, Ruben del Sarte and Louis Foster. He couldn’t keep the trio behind him and dropped back to sixth. Green took third but was forced to defend hard to keep the position and finished just half a second ahead of Foster.

Del Sarte took fifth, ahead of Hedley and Patrik Kibble.

Greg Johnson, Jonny Wilkinson, and Will Martin completed the top 10.