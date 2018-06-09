Browning takes pole for Oulton Park

Luke Browning claimed his first Ginetta Junior pole of the season for the first race at Oulton Park.

The Richardson Racing driver set a 1m44.371s lap to top the times, finishing 0.203s ahead of Adam Smalley, who had taken three consecutive poles so far this season.

James Hedley finished third overall and starts race one as top rookie, ahead of James Taylor who found improvements with his final lap of the session to go ahead of Ruben del Sarte.

Patrik Kibble was one of a number of drivers to have lap times removed for exceeding track limits, but his best time of the session was still enough to put him sixth on the grid, ahead of Finley Green.

Championship contender Louis Foster could only manage eighth quickest. The Elite Motorsport driver had two lap times removed and spent most of the session outside the top 10. He was able to climb up to eighth in the final minute of qualifying, putting himself ahead of Matt Luff and Jonny Wilkinson.