Carlos Sainz Jr.: “Bring on Canada and continuing this positive stride”

Carlos Sainz Jr. hopes to build on his consistent start to the season after securing a point last time out in Monaco, his fifth top ten finish in the opening six races of the campaign.

Sainz has only scored points on one visit to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and was eliminated in a first lap crash twelve months ago, but admits Canada is one of his favourite places to visit in the year.

“Montréal is one of my favourite cities to visit on the Grand Prix calendar,” said the Spaniard. “There are many good restaurants to visit, especially some great steakhouses, and I really enjoy it there!

“The entrance to the Paddock in Canada is unique as you have to walk on a floating bridge to cross the lake. It’s a cool race weekend!”

The Canadian Grand Prix presents driver with a different challenge as it is part street and part permanent racetrack but Sainz is looking forward to the weekend.

“It’s certainly a different circuit, quite similar to Melbourne in a way, as it’s a mix of a street and a permanent track,” said Sainz. “The circuit is usually dirty with leaves and even wildlife during the early parts of the weekend and that makes it a bit of a challenge to get up to speed.

“I quite like the section between turns four, five, six and seven. The walls are close and you have to find the rhythm through there to get it right and ride over the kerbs.

“Last but not least, you have the Wall of Champions, the final chicane, another legendary circuit corner on the calendar!”

Tenth place in Monaco saw Sainz score points in his fifth race of the season and is hoping to at least maintain his ninth place in the Drivers’ Championship by finishing inside the points for a sixth time this weekend.

“I think it’s positive that we’re looking competitive and scoring points at the past few races,” said Sainz. “It’s important to keep scoring points and adding to the tally.

“Now it’s about building on this consistency and placing ourselves higher inside the top ten. Bring on Canada and continuing this positive stride.