Coates victorious in breathless Clio Cup race at Oulton Park

Team Pyro driver Max Coates has taken victory in the second race of the Renault UK Clio Cup at Oulton Park following a defensive masterclass against his title rivals Paul Rivett and James Dorlin.

Coates blasted off the line to take the lead off pole-sitter Dorlin before they reached the first corner and Max held this advantage all the way to the flag reducing the points gap at the top to just four points.

The first lap was marred by a huge roll for MRM Racing driver Jade Edwards who was pitched into the barriers following contact with Sam Osborne. Thankfully she extracated herself from her upside-down Clio unharmed.

Dorlin had been pressuring Coates to re-take the lead but after being held up through Lodge Corner, Rivett took the initiative and gained second place to begin hounding the race leader who ultimately became very difficult to pass.

James Dorlin was also not guaranteed to be standing on the podium as a rather impressive Bradley Burns started to ask questions of the championship leader. Sadly for Burns, his momentum fizzled out and Dorlin kept his third place.

Fifth came James Colburn ahead of a squabbling Michael Epps and Lee Pattison who set the fastest lap of the race.

Eighth went the way of Jack McCarthy ahead of Dan Zelos in ninth, the top ten rounded out by Zak Fulk who was involved in an incident with Nicolas Hamilton halfway through the race which sadly saw the latter clip the barriers and into retirement.

Dorlin’s win streak ends with this result. However, despite his advantage at the top of the table being reduced he’ll be more eager to start getting back to winning ways next time out at Croft.