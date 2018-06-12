Colburn rewarded with two strong fifth place finishes at Oulton Park

James Colburn completed another strong weekend for Westbourne Motorsport in the Renault UK Clio Cup by scoring a brace of fifth place finishes in two very close and action packed races.

The number seven Clio made two good starts in order to fight for silverware in the races. However, the narrow characteristics of Oulton Park in Cheshire made overtaking and the life of James very frustrating.

In a close battle with Lee Pattison in race one and Michael Epps in race two, James had to settle for fifth place in both races and the sixteen points that come when finishing in that position.

Showing promise, confidence is high heading to Croft next on the Clio Cup calendar.

“This weekend we’ve ticked off the main objective, which was to score strong points for Westbourne Motorsport in the championship.” Said James.

“I’d like to say congratulations to my team-mate James [Dorlin] on taking a victory and a further podium – I’m confident before long we’ll be spraying the champagne together.

“A huge thank you to the team and my sponsors. My starts weren’t quite on a par this weekend and that cost us, but I’ll make sure they’re back to their best for Croft in less than a fortnight.”