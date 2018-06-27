Dan Zelos pleased with brace of top five finishes

With his best finishes so far this year in the Renault UK Clio Cup at Croft, Dan Zelos is pleased with the progress that he and the WDE Motorsport squad have made over the season. Podium finishes like the ones he enjoyed at the tail end of 2017 can’t be too far away.

Speed in 2018 hasn’t been an issue for Zelos. However, a persistant clutch issue at the start of the season and poor luck hasn’t seen the results that he would have expected.

Qualifying at Croft saw Dan take fifth for the first race and third for the second, two starting spots that saw Dan take a brace of fifth place finishes in the races.

Race one saw multiple battles through the field on the way to a well deserved best result of the season so far. Running in fourth in the early stages, battles with Daniel Rowbottom and Michael Epps kept Dan on his toes until contact with Epps through Sunny In dropped him down a position into fifth where he ultimately finished.

The battle with the Matrix Motorsport Clio of Mike Epps was resumed on the Sunday when in front of the live ITV4 cameras, Dan kept his cool and finished in fifth again in front of the former British Touring Car Championship runner Epps.

Slowly but surely, Dan is beginning to work his way into better points scoring positions so it shouldn’t be too long until he visits the podium for the first time in 2018. Also with these results, Dan enters the top ten of the drivers championship heading into the Summer break.

With his home circuit of Snetterton next on the calendar, Dan hopes to please the local crowd with strong results.

Reflecting on Croft. Dan said, “We finally got a couple of solid results under our belts – and around a circuit that has never really smiled on me in the past!

“We were consistently inside the top five in qualifying and the races and we came away with a very healthy score, which is particularly important at Croft as it’s a long old journey home if you have a bad weekend.

“Ultimately, I was happy to leave Croft with two top five finishes, which gives us something to build on over the summer break.

“I still clearly have some work to do on nailing the starts, but we had the pace to challenge for a top three result in both races and when you look at the guys I’m competing directly against, they do come with some pretty impressive résumés.”



With Snetterton next up. Dan relishes the challenge and will take part with a special livery to boot, “We’ll go to Snetterton with some momentum behind us and the pressure off.

“We’ll be unveiling a special livery for that weekend to thank Evergreen for all their support over the years, which is very exciting, and I’ve generally gone well there in the past – so the podium is most definitely in my sights!”