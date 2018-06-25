Dominant Hauger Wins to Move into Championship Contention

After what has been an almost perfect weekend for Dennis Hauger, the Norwegian took his third victory of the year and second at Croft to move closer to the top of the F4 British Championship.

The TRS Arden driver performed yet another lights-to-flag domination, though did come under some pressure from Kiern Jewiss in the latter stages. Hauger leaves the weekend with four more points than the young Brit and cuts slightly into his championship lead after fellow title challenger Ayrton Simmons left the weekend without a podium.

Hauger had the most of the start, quickly breaking away on the opening lap with Jewiss making it past teammate Paavo Tonteri into second. Hauger managed to set the fastest lap, largely thanks to the two new tyres he’d saved for the third race, but was kept honest by Jewiss.

Away from the front though, fellow Red Bull Junior driver Jack Doohan put in the drive of the race from the final row of the grid to take third. He was already in the top ten at the end of the first lap and a number of spectacular overtakes, including one on multiple race winner Simmons put him into fourth in the closing stages.

After catching third place Tonteri, he made the better run around the outside of the complex, changing direction at the last-minute to slide down the inside of the hairpin on the final lap. From there he out-dragged the Finn to the line, taking a well deserved third.

Fifth went to Simmons after a dire weekend in which he now lies 57 points behind Jewiss. He beat home Seb Priaulx after an anonymous weekend for the Ginetta Junior runner-up.

Behind them, a five-second penalty for Sebastian Alvarez handed seventh and eighth to Johnathan Hoggard and Manuel Sulaiman respectively with the top ten being rounded out by Lucca Allen. As for Patrik Pasma, a mid-race crash with Josh Skelton means he has a ten-place grid penalty for the next round at Snetterton.