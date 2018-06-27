Doohan disappointed to miss out on podium in Croft race two

Red Bull junior Jack Doohan was disappointed to miss out on a podium in the second British Formula 4 race at Croft, after being held up by his slower team-mate.

Doohan drove up from the back row of the grid to fourth, where he began challenging Dennis Hauger for the final podium position. With Hauger on old tyres, Doohan was the faster of the pair, but Hauger wouldn’t let his team-mate past.

“When I got to my team-mate, who was a bit erratic, he didn’t seem to want to let me past when I tried to overtake,” he told The Checkered Flag. “He seemed like he’d rather not finish than let me pass.

“I just had to take the smart option there, finish fourth and take the points because he really was a little bit erratic when he didn’t have the speed.

“It was a bit unlucky because I thought we could have been, at worst, on the podium and maybe the top step with the pace we had, but sometimes it’s just unfortunate in racing. But we still did a good job to come from the back.”

He added that he got on well with Hauger off track, but “on track is a different thing”.

The pair lie third and fourth in the overall championship, with Hauger 18 points ahead of his Arden team-mate. They also lead the rookie championship, with Doohan just five points behind heading into the summer break.