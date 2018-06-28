Epps up to fifth following Croft weekend.

Matrix Motorsport driver Michael Epps finished the first half of the Renault UK Clio Cup strongly when he scored two points finishes at Croft.

Pace in practice saw Mike near the top of the timesheets. However, some of his rivals managed to find a little bit extra in order to finish in front of the Matrix Clio after qualifying. Seventh and sixth were the positions that Epps was to start from in both of the Clio Cup races.

“I was completely on my own out there,” Said Mike after qualifying.

“I drove two almost perfect laps and with a little tow around the track from a fast team mate I’m sure that car could be parked on the front row. Sadly that’s just not always an option for me out there at present and every tiny little advantage you can get counts in this championship.”

Despite a poor start in race one, the Hemel Hempstead driver became a man possessed and drove valiantly through the field picking off positions every couple of laps or so. A move on Dan Zelos for fourth in the final few laps gave him the position where he was to ultimately finish. One must wonder where he may have finished if he had qualified further up the field.

In race two the high temperatures affected the tyre degradation of Mike’s Clio and he failed to progress from the starting position of sixth. Damage also contributed to this but it didn’t effect him enough to drop positions. Holding off Bradley Burns in the final few laps made the finish tight but Epps managed to defend well.

Following these two strong finishes, Mike goes into the Summer break fifth in the championship with a potential to surprise in the second half of the year.

Looking at Croft and ahead into the future. Mike said, “It’s incredibly close out there and we seem to struggle a little more when the sun is out and temperatures up.

“That and a slight knock to the rear left meant our tracking was out and we struggled around right handers, which is most of the circuit, but hey, that’s racing… That’s how it goes. We definitely learnt a few things here which we will take into summer testing to return for Snetterton in a few weeks time.

“The championship leader, who’s been unbeatable recently, didn’t have pace to run in the top 5 like us this weekend so that shows how things can swing from circuit to circuit, and if we can return to the second half of the season with even better form we’ll be in for a nice push to the end of the year I think.

“I’m proud of what we’ve managed on our own so far.”