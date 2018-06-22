Falken Motorsports to run both BMW and Porsche In VLN

The Falken Motorsports team have confirmed that they will be entering both their BMW M6 GT3 and Porsche 911 GT3 R in four more of the seven remaining VLN races this year.

After Falken’s BMW and Porsche both finished the Nürburgring 24 Hours Race in the top 20 last month, the drivers have now set their sights on achieving more success in the German endurance race series.

Falken’s proven driver roster will stay in place for the VLN races with Martin Ragginger, alternating with Porsche works drivers, Sven Müller and Dirk Werner, while Falken mainstays Peter Dumbreck and Alexandre Imperatori will share the BMW, with support from Stef Dusseldorp and Jens Klingmann.

The VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring regularly attracts average grids of 170 race cars, competing on one of the world’s most challenging racetracks – the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Remaining Dates

23 June 2018

60th ADAC ACAS H&R Cup

Falken BMW: Imperatori/Klingmann

Falken Porsche: Bachler/Werner

Watch this race live with TCF

18 August 2018

ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen

Falken BMW: Imperatori/Dusseldorp

Falken Porsche: Müller/Werner

Watch this race live with TCF

22 September 2018

58th ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen

Falken BMW: Dumbreck/Dusseldorp

Falken Porsche: Müller/Ragginger

Watch this race live with TCF

20 October 2018

43rd DMV Münsterlandpokal

Falken BMW: Dumbreck/Klingmann

Falken Porsche: Bachler/Ragginger

Watch this race live with TCF