Falken Motorsports to run both BMW and Porsche In VLN

The Falken Motorsports team have confirmed that they will be entering both their BMW M6 GT3 and Porsche 911 GT3 R in four more of the seven remaining VLN races this year.
After Falken’s BMW and Porsche both finished the Nürburgring 24 Hours Race in the top 20 last month, the drivers have now set their sights on achieving more success in the German endurance race series.
Falken’s proven driver roster will stay in place for the VLN races with Martin Ragginger, alternating with Porsche works drivers, Sven Müller and Dirk Werner, while Falken mainstays Peter Dumbreck and Alexandre Imperatori will share the BMW, with support from Stef Dusseldorp and Jens Klingmann.
The VLN Endurance Championship Nürburgring regularly attracts average grids of 170 race cars, competing on one of the world’s most challenging racetracks – the Nürburgring Nordschleife.
Remaining Dates
23 June 2018
60th ADAC ACAS H&R Cup
Falken BMW: Imperatori/Klingmann
Falken Porsche: Bachler/Werner
Watch this race live with TCF
18 August 2018
ROWE 6 Stunden ADAC Ruhr-Pokal-Rennen
Falken BMW: Imperatori/Dusseldorp
Falken Porsche: Müller/Werner
Watch this race live with TCF
22 September 2018
58th ADAC Reinoldus-Langstreckenrennen
Falken BMW: Dumbreck/Dusseldorp
Falken Porsche: Müller/Ragginger
Watch this race live with TCF
20 October 2018
43rd DMV Münsterlandpokal
Falken BMW: Dumbreck/Klingmann
Falken Porsche: Bachler/Ragginger
Watch this race live with TCF