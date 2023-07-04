Yuki Tsunoda to Make Nürburgring Debut in HONDA NSX GT3 Evo Show Event

Scuderia AlphaTauri has announced that Yuki Tsunoda will be participating in the premier show event at the iconic Nürburgring on 9 September. The young Japanese driver will take the wheel of the HONDA NSX GT3 Evo, adding to the already impressive line-up that includes F1 stars Daniel Ricciardo and Sebastian Vettel.

At just 22 years old, Tsunoda will become the youngest driver to tackle the Nürburgring Nordschleife, a legendary circuit known for its 73 corners, challenging ascents and descents, and the iconic Caracciola Carousel. The event promises to deliver amazing show runs and a host of thrilling motorsport highlights.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming event, Tsunoda said, “I’ve never driven at the Nürburgring before, so I’m really looking forward to the event in September. I can’t wait to drive around it in my HONDA NSX GT3 Evo, which is an incredible car and a proven race-winning machine at the highest level of GT3 competition. The Nordschleife is a legendary circuit, I just experienced it on the Gran Turismo videogame and already enjoyed it a lot.”

Tsunoda’s journey to Formula 1 has been remarkable. In 2020, he secured a sensational third place in the FIA Formula 2 Championship as part of the Red Bull Junior Team and Honda Junior program. His impressive performance earned him enough points for a super license, paving the way for his debut in Formula 1. Tsunoda’s passion for motorsport began at a young age, watching kart races with his father at the Nakai kart track in Japan when he was only four years old.

Red Bull Formula Nürburgring will not only showcase Formula 1 show runs but also offer spectators the chance to witness the 12-hour race of the Nürburgring Endurance Series up close, with an estimated 30,000 motorsport fans expected to attend.

The inclusion of Yuki Tsunoda in the line-up adds to the excitement surrounding the event, as fans eagerly anticipate his debut on the legendary Nürburgring Nordschleife.