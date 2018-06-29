Grosjean Feels Haas Has Potential for ‘Big Points’ in Austrian Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean is hoping to use the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend to turn his season around and finally score his first top ten result of the season, and after points on his previous two visits to the track with the Haas F1 Team, he feels that he can indeed make that breakthrough 2018 top ten finish at the Red Bull Ring.

In his first year with Haas, Grosjean finished seventh in Austria and followed that up last year by taking an excellent sixth, and with the pace that the VF-18 has shown in the majority of races, he hopes to make it a hat trick of top ten finishes with the team at the Red Bull Ring in 2018.

So far this season, Grosjean is one of only two drivers not to have scored points, along with Williams Martini Racing’s Sergey Sirotkin, but he has twice retired from Grand Prix while in top six contention, in the Australian and Azerbaijan Grand Prix, but he hopes there is better luck waiting for him this weekend.

“At the Austrian Grand Prix, we were fast last year, so I’m very much looking forward to going back there this year,” said Grosjean. “It’s a cool circuit, nice location, and the car was working very well in France, so I’m very happy with that.

“Hopefully, that’s going to keep being the case in Austria, and at Silverstone, and some more, because I think we’ve got the potential to do that.

“I think we always know what we need from the car. The last two years have been good in Austria. It’s a circuit I quite like, and it’s a nice place to be racing. Hopefully, it’s going to be the same case again, and we can really score some big points and come back and fight in the constructors’ championship.”