Hauger Narrowly Beats Home in Race 1 at Croft

Dennis Hauger took his second F4 British Championship win of the season at Croft to move up to third in the overall standings.

After an excellent getaway, Hauger was quickly under pressure from the charging Kiern Jewiss. The championship leader was more of a threat than qualifying had alluded to and hounded the TRS Arden driver, as both ran away from the pack.

Small mistakes by Hauger gave the Double R Racing driver a run, but he failed to get past ensuring Hauger took the full 25 points, as well as extending his lead in the rookie standings. Third would eventually go to Patrik Pasma who had fallen ten seconds behind by the time of the chequered flag.

Pasma, like his Arden teammate in front had made the better start, sliding past countryman Paavo Tonteri on the opening lap. It would be a position he kept until the finish as Tonteri equally dealt with pressure from Ayrton Simmons in fifth. A dismal day for the JHR Developments driver saw him drop to 24 points behind Jewiss in the overall standings.

Sixth and thus reverse grid pole went the way of Johnathan Hoggard, with the Fortec Motorsports holding off a queue of challengers in the latter stages, including Josh Skelton and Manuel Sulaiman who rounded out the top eight.

“It was a hard race, but I only made one mistake in turn five and that gave Jewiss a chance to get closer,” said race winner Hauger. “I held my nerve and managed to keep him behind for the entire race which was great and it was fantastic to get the win.”

“I got an excellent start and I hope for two more tomorrow to make my life easier in the races. If we can win from pole in the final race tomorrow then we can go into the summer break feeling pretty happy.”

As for Jack Doohan, his dogged Saturday continued with continued technical problems forcing him to hobble back to the pits on the opening lap ending his afternoon early, he’ll start from the back for race two as the events only retirement.