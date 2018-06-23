Hauger Takes Double F4 Pole at Croft

A double pole for Dennis Hauger puts the Norwegian in control ahead of the opening F4 British Championship race from Croft. The TRS Arden driver was virtually unchallenged towards the end of the session as Friday pace-setter Jack Doohan failed to set a competitive lap after technical issues.

Hauger’s time of a 1min 21.001 was the fastest of the weekend so far, with his second and third best times a mere 0.006 seconds slower proving the incredible consistency from the 15-year-old rookie.

As the majority of the Mygale’s took to the circuit, it was Hauger setting the early pace, hoping to continue his form from yesterday, where he topped the afternoon testing. He was beaten initially by Kiern Jewiss with Hauger soon responding.

Jewiss’ teammate Paavo Tonteri joined the battle, quickly moving up to second in the closing stages. Jewiss though was not prepared to settle, taking second with his final lap, though could not displace Hauger at the top.

After a dismal Friday for Ayrton Simmons, the JHR Developments driver needed a strong result in qualifying. He showed impressive signs in the closing stages but settled for fifth behind Patrik Pasma, hoping to salvage a better weekend with main rival Jewiss in front of him.

He would line up directly in front of teammate Josh Skelton with the rookie in seventh behind Johnathan Hoggard, whose time was exactly half a second behind the polesitter. The top eight would be rounded out by Seb Priaulx.

Doohan on the other hand did not set a lap in the opening half of the session due to technical issues. He struggled to challenge the front-runners when the pressure mattered and will line up twelfth as a result.