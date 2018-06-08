High voltage Dorlin aiming for an electric six

Despite an inconspicuous start to the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup season at Brands Hatch, James Dorlin has subsequently taken four victories in a row and could be on target to equal the consecutive win record in the series set by Jonathan Adam.

The Westbourne Motorsport driver fought hard for his victories at Thruxton managing to hold title rivals Max Coates and Paul Rivett at bay in both of the races to take two more well deserved wins.

This sudden winning streak has meant that James now heads the drivers standings. Four points ahead of former leader Coates in second.

With Oulton Park next up on the calendar, the nineteen year old heads to a circuit where in 2016 during his title winning year in the Michelin Clio Cup Series, he won both races from pole position and managed to set fastest lap in both races as well. This form may bode well for a driver brimming with confidence.

The championship leader says, “We’re in the best position so far this campaign as championship leaders, but that doesn’t bring any extra pressure and it isn’t changing my mind set heading into the weekend at Oulton Park.

“The more race victories we can put on the board whilst the momentum is on our side, the more that’ll pay dividends at the business end of the season.

“The important thing at this stage is to keep a level head, our feet on the ground and approach it as we do every race weekend.”