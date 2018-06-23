Home race pole for Max Coates in Clio Cup

Qualifying for the Renault UK Clio Cup at Croft has seen Team Pyro driver Max Coates take pole position for both races on Saturday and Sunday.

On his way to pole in race one, Coates managed to set a new Clio lap record around the circuit. Opportunity to score well before the summer break has been given a positive shot in the arm for the Yorkshireman.

Race one will also see his main title rivals nearby in the form of Paul Rivett in second and championship leader James Dorlin in third. Race one looks set to become another titanic battle for the three main championship protagonists.

Lee Pattison will line up fourth in race one ahead of Dan Zelos in fifth and Daniel Rowbottom now running under his DRM banner in sixth.

Alongside Coates in second for race two will once again be Rivett. However, Dorlin is to line-up ninth. A low spot for a driver who is brimming of confidence and who was expected to be near the front in both races.

With Dorlin so far down the order, Dan Zelos capitalised to take third ahead of Rowbottom in fourth, Lee Pattison in fifth and a speedy looking Michael Epps who will be looking for his first podium in the series this weekend.

The first Clio race takes place at 16:00 today ahead of race two which takes place at 13:55 on Sunday live on ITV4