Jack Young graduates to Renault UK Clio Cup for MRM Racing

Inaugural Clio Cup Junior champion Jack Young will be joining MRM Racing in the 2018 Renault UK Clio Cup from the Snetterton round onwards.

Jack isn’t a stranger to MRM having won the 2017 Clio Junior title with the team. The sixteen year old will be joining Jade Edwards and Brett Lidsey in the squad.

Exam preparation and taking has meant that Snetterton will be the first time that he has raced so far this season.

Speaking of his deal. Jack said, “It’s been painful not racing for nearly nine months but I’ve got time ahead of me so my exams have been a priority – I’ll still be getting in a half a season to prepare for a full campaign in 2019.

“It’ll be a bit of an eye opener jumping up to the Clio Cup – it’s the best single make saloon car category in Europe and we’re on a massive stage alongside the British Touring Car Championship and live on ITV4!

“But MRM have been delivering some strong results with Jade and Brett, plus Colin Turkington who currently leads the BTCC is a good pal so I’m sure I’ll feel at home pretty quickly in the paddock!”

MRM Team Principal Mike Ritchie is pleased to retain Young in a Clio category, “We’re delighted to announce that Jack will be in our third car and this is further proof of how attractive the Clio Cup is for younger drivers.

“The way Jack transferred his racing skills from karts across to cars in Clio Cup Junior last year was pretty special and I am sure he will be on the pace.”