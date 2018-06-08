James Colburn: “concentration is going to be key” at Oulton Park

With issues during qualifying at Thruxton which hampered his whole weekend, Westbourne Motorsport driver James Colburn is pursuing strong results at Oulton Park. Scene of his only win in the Renault UK Clio Cup last season.

As his team-mate James Dorlin took two victories at Thruxton last time out, Colburn took two eighth placed finishes. Undoubtedly disappointing, but James can use this to push him towards a strong finish at Oulton this weekend.

Last year in his return to the Renault UK Clio Cup, Colburn scored his only victory at the Cheshire circuit in a race where only two racing laps were completed. This was due to incidents curtailing the running of the event and then subsequently running out of the alloted time the racing has to take place within.

Colburn has been warming up for this weekend by running in the HRDC Touring Greats at Brands Hatch and managed to take victory in the Westbourne prepared Austin A40 Speedwell from 1959.

Looking back to Thruxton. James said, “Thruxton was another fantastic weekend for the team with James [Dorlin] taking another double win.

“For me, it could have been a lot better, with problems during qualifying that put us on the back foot for the rest of the weekend.”

But despite running strongly at Oulton Park previously. James knows that the unpredictability of the series means that nothing is set in stone, “Oulton Park is a completely different challenge.”

“We’ve enjoyed success there in the past but we can’t rest on our laurels – concentration is going to be key.

“This team has never been in stronger shape and we’ll look to start strongly in practice and then continue to improve from there.”