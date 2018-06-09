James Dorlin takes pole position for both Clio Cup races

In a qualifying session where both your fastest and second fastest times are important, James Dorlin has swept the board and will take pole position for both Renault UK Clio Cup races at Oulton Park.

The Westbourne Motorsport driver who is looking at taking six victories in a row has given himself the best chance to do so in both races. His times were both two tenths of a second ahead of the drivers in second.

In race one at 16:00 on Saturday, Dorlin will be alongside title rival Paul Rivett who will undoubtedly be a tough man to beat in his WDE Motorsport machine.

Third comes Rivett’s team-mate Dan Zelos who will be looking for his first podium of 2018 in the first race. Fourth went the way of other title contender Max Coates.

Race two which takes place at 13:30 on the Sunday sees Dorlin head Coates and Rivett in a replication of the current drivers standings. This has all the hallmarks of a cracking race where each driver will be giving their all to gain a title lead.

Fourth will be Zelos who in no doubt will be ready to pounce if an incident occurs ahead of him. Fifth for both races is James Colburn who won at Oulton Park last year whilst Team Pyro driver Bradley Burns takes sixth spot for the second race.