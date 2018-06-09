Jewiss claims double pole at Oulton Park

Kiren Jewiss picked up his first pole of the British Formula 4 season with an impressive performance in qualifying.

The Double R Racing driver was topped the times with a 1m22.980s lap around the Oulton Park circuit, while his second fastest lap was enough to put him on pole for the final race of the weekend.

Rookie Dennis Hauger was second fastest overall with a time 0.291s slower than Jewiss’ best. He starts race one from the front row of the grid, but his second fastest lap time, which decides the grid for race three, was only good enough for P5.

Arden’s Patrik Pasma was third fastest overall, ahead of Paavo Tonteri, Jonathan Hoggard, and Hampus Ericsson. The Arden driver’s second fastest time was enough to put him on the front row of the grid for the final race of the weekend.

Jack Doohan took seventh ahead of championship leader Ayrton Simmons, who was 0.596s off Jewiss’ pace.

Sebastian Priaulx and Manuel Sulaiman complete the top 10.