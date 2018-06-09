Jewiss pips Hauger to race one victory

Kiren Jewiss moves to the lead of the British Formula 4 championship standings after victory at Oulton Park.

Jewiss reclaimed the race lead on the penultimate lap after a race long battle with Dennis Hauger.

The Double R Racing driver had dropped from pole to third off the line, but was quickly able to pass Patrick Pasma to take second.

Hauger put up a good defence, remaining unshaken as Jewiss tried to force a mistake from the Red Bull Junior, but he couldn’t quite hold on the whole 20 minutes and dropped back to second.

Jewiss’ fourth win of the season puts him top of the championship standings, 12 points ahead of Ayrton Simmons.

Pasma spent most of the race with Paavo Tonteri and Jack Doohan on his tail but was able to hold onto the final podium position. Tonteri took fourth, with Doohan completing the top five.

Simmons, who started eighth, spent most of the race stuck behind Hampus Ericsson. He was able to get past in the closing stages, finishing sixth to put himself on pole for the reverse grid race two.

Jonathan Hoggard took eighth after dropping down the order early in the race, ahead of Manuel Sulaiman and Sebastian Priaulx.