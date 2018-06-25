Jewiss Storms Through the Pack for Race 2 Win

A fifth win of the season for Kiern Jewiss ensures the Double R Racing driver further cements his lead at the top of the F4 British Championship standings during a race key rival Ayrton Simmons was hoping to close the gap.

Jewiss himself would start fifth on the grid due to the top six being reversed from race one. A clean opening lap saw him jump a position before going on a charge through the field at Croft.

Johnathan Hoggard had started on pole and kept the position off the line, but was quickly under pressure from those behind, including Paavo Tonteri. Jewiss used this battle to catch up with the leaders and after taking third from Patrik Pasma was on the back of his teammate.

A late braking move allowed Jewiss past the Finn into Tower Bend. It soon proved to be a favoured hunting ground running around the outside of Hoggard to take the lead a lap later.

Hoggard would later find himself in trouble and a tangle with Pasma brought out the safety car.

Jewiss though was not fazed by the advances of Tonteri, going on to win by over three seconds from his teammate as Dennis Hauger avoided the drama to take the third step of the podium. The race one winner will start from pole for the final event of the weekend.

Fourth eventually went to Jack Doohan. The TRS Arden had been forced to start from the back due to technical problems on Saturday, overtaking ten cars on his way to 12 points.

With Ayrton Simmons suffering his own technical issues, this gave an opportunity for one of the midfield drivers to pick up strong points, as Josh Skelton recorded fifth in front of Manuel Sulaiman and Seb Priaulx, who will rue his torrid weekend. Hampus Ericsson rounds out the top eight.

“I just got my head down and cracked on with the task I had in front of me,” said Jewiss post-race. “Once I caught Johnathan I noticed he was lifting quite early into the corner so I went around the outside of him. I locked up a little, but got in front.

“When I was in the lead I felt very comfortable. Then the Safety Car came out so that mixed things up again … It feels great and to extend my championship lead feels even better.”