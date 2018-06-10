Jewiss triumphant in Oulton Park race three

Kiren Jewiss takes the British Formula 4 championship lead with a dominant victory at Oulton Park.

The Double R Racing driver took a light-to-flag victory in the final race of the weekend, finishing more than seven seconds ahead of Patrik Pasma in second.

Paavo Tonteri tried to challenge Pasma for the runner up position early in the race but had to defend his own position from Hampus Ericsson as the race wore on. He never lost sight of Pasma, with the trio running together for most of the race, but he was unable to make a move on his fellow Fin and finished 0.870s behind.

Ericsson finished fourth, just ahead of Dennis Hauger.

Sebastian Priaulx’s difficult weekend ended in retirement in race three. The Arden driver had been running at the sharp end of the field when he was forced to stop on track with a mechanical problem. The incident marks his first DNF of the season.

Having started outside the top 10, Ayrton Simmons had a lot of work to do if he wanted to retain his lead at the top of the championship. The JHR Developments driver made a strong start to the race, managing to move up to P8 before making contact with Johnathan Hoggard and running straight on at the hair pin, dropping back to ninth.

Up ahead, Hoggard was challenging Jack Doohan for P6. The Fortec driver managed to find a way past, but Doohan fought back and the pair came together. Doohan was able to continue without a problem, but Hoggard suffered a damaged suspension which forced him to retire in the pits.

Doohan continued in P6, finishing ahead of Manuel Sulaiman and Simmons.

Josh Skelton and Sebastian Alvarez rounded out the top 10.