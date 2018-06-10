Kellett and Stoney Continue Rivalry at Silverstone

It was a weekend long battle between Shane Stoney and James Kellett in the Ginetta GT5 Challenge. Both drivers took a win apiece, locking out the top two places around Silverstone.

Kellett extends his lead at the top while a poor weekend for Geri Nicosia sees Stoney move up to second in the standings. Collecting third in both races would be Scott McKenna in what was his best result of the year. Elsewhere, an unlucky weekend for Connor O’Brien could have yielded better results as Brett Ward scuppered any high points after dropping back from third in the opening race.

Qualifying

Pole: Shane Stoney – Quattro Motorsport

Qualifying would be dominated by two red flag periods, preventing many of the front-runners from setting the perfect laps they wanted. Prior to the first stoppage it had been James Kellett leading the standings, but the Century Motorsport driver was pipped by Shane Stoney in final run, though both started on the front row.

Third would go to Brett Ward. The W2R Motorsport driver had impressed during testing yesterday and even temporarily topped the qualifying order. Richard Evans was the highest Am driver in fourth as Alex Toth-Jones remains in contention in fifth from Matt Rainbow.

Race 1

Winner: James Kellett – Century Motorsport

Even with 53 cars starting the race (including G40 Cup) it was a safety car-free start to the race, with polesitter Shane Stoney battling intently with James Kellett and Richard Evans for the lead. The man to watch in the opening laps proved to be Connor O’Brien, though his progress was halted as he picked up a 5 sec penalty for track limits.

Despite his superb qualifying, Evans soon found himself under pressure from the Pro drivers, coming off worst in as three cars went side-by-side into Vale, making contact with Alex Toth-Jones. A broken suspension soon saw him veer off into the barrier at Club.

At the front though, Stoney and Kellett were breaking away from the chasing pack taking their rubbing to the final lap. Unfortunately for Stoney, he was hindered by Alistair Barclay into Village, allowing Kellett to dive down the inside of both at take the victory from Stoney and Scott McKenna.

O’Brien’s penalty dropped him from third to fifth behind Charlie Digby, who he had been battling with for the first half of the race. The top eight was rounded out by Max Bird, Connor Grady and Toth-Jones.

In G40, Tom Golding won the opening race, breaking away from the battling Rob Keogh and Jack Oliphant who rounded out the podium.

Race 2

Winner: Shane Stoney – Quattro Motorsport

It was another clean start in the GT5 and G40 Cup class, with no safety cars over the 25 minute race. That didn’t stop the close racing though, with Shane Stoney taking his revenge on James Kellett after the disappointment of race one.

Kellett started on pole but was quickly demoted behind Stoney in the opening corners. This would not last though, with Kellett and Charlie Digby charged back after the opening lap. Digby would spin out leaving five in the leading pack. This number was only reduced as contact involving Scott McKenna and Connor O’Brien saw the latter career off into the gravel at Becketts.

Up front, Stoney started to pull away as Kellett finally settled into a second place ahead of McKenna. A bad weekend for Geri Nicosia finally yielded better results as he caught the leaders in the closing laps to take a respectful fourth. While Stoney was over two seconds ahead, the trio behind would take the flag in formation with Kellett continuing to leave the championship.

Fifth would go the way of Alex Toth-Jones. The Richardson Racing driver was given a five-second penalty, demoting him behind Nicosia, but kept the position ahead of Morgan Quinn, Katie Milner and Max Bird who rounded out the top eight.

It would be another G40 Cup win for the Tom Golding after a dominant weekend for the Assetto Motorsport driver.