Lloyd fights back to take win number five at Brands Hatch

Dan Lloyd has made it five wins from five events in the 2018 TCR UK Series as he took the checkered flag at Brand Hatch to secure victory in the fifth race of the year in his WestCoast Racing Volkswagen Golf GTi TCR.

However it was Ollie Taylor in the new Pyro Motorsport 2018 Honda Civic who led the race in the early laps, passing Lloyd around the outside into Paddock Hill Bend.

The racing was quite frantic in the early laps as there was contact first between Lloyd and Lewis Kent on the run down from Druids and then further contact between Kent and Andreas Backman on the Cooper Straight.

Backman had a wild moment as the WestCoast Racing Volkswagen Golf slid wide at Surtees but thankfully missed further contact with other cars. Howard Fuller also went off at Surtees before rejoining the track at the back of the field.

Lap five saw Lloyd pass Taylor for the lead as he made up ground through Clearways to take the lead into Paddock Hill Bend. From there Taylor did his best to keep up with the Championship leader.

Behind the leading duo, Kent held third place for the duration of the race ahead of Jessica Backman and Josh Price in the BMR Autoglym Academy Honda Civic.

Both drivers raced hard for fourth place however Price would gain a five second penalty for exceeding track limits and then suffer an issue that saw him finish in ninth place at the end, behind Carl Swift.

Stewart Lines suffered an issue on the dummy grid as the pneumatic jacks on the Maximum Motorsport CUPRA TCR activiated whilst he was on the parade lap.

Despite this, Lines made the start at the back of the twelve car grid and moved up to end the race in fifth place after a late race battle with Andreas Backman and Finlay Crocker.

Alex Morgan retired the Wolf Power Racing Renault Megane early on after both power steering issues and electrical issues for the car whilst Darelle Wilson managed to bring the Melliosport Vauxhall Astra home as the last running car on the lead lap.