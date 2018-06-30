Moto3

Martin Beats Bastianini to Assen Pole

Jorge Martin - Assen - Pole Postion
Jorge Martin - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Jorge Martin claimed his fifth pole position in six races after a late burst saw him overhaul Enea Bastianini in qualifying at Assen. The Spaniard, who looked in danger of missing the race entirely following a heavy high-side on Friday afternoon, saw off Bastianini by three tenths of a second with the two other title frontrunners back on the third row.

For Martin, today’s success was a far cry from the way Friday had ended for him with a high-side at turn three seeing him carried away on a stretcher. Fortunately, the Gresini rider was back in action for qualifying and quickly demonstrated that he was suffering no ill-effects, taking provisional pole at the halfway stage with a 1:42.526.

With a quarter of an hour remaining, Bastianini took over with a 1:42.349 but in true Martin fashion, the Spaniard circulated alone while his rivals searched for a slipstream and Jorge’s blistering speed saw him clock a 1:42.039, taking pole way out of Bastianini’s reach. Aron Canet had looked set to complete the front row but a last-ditch effort from Nicolo Bulega would relegate him to fourth.

Lorenzo Dalla Porta was fifth quickest ahead of John McPhee with both climbing up the order on their final laps while Fabio Di Giannantonio slipped to seventh, one spot ahead of championship leader Marco Bezzecchi who lost any chance of improving when he tripped over his team-mate Jakub Kornfeil at the Geert Timmer chicane. Marcos Ramirez completes the third row in ninth with Catalunya podium finisher Gabriel Rodrigo close behind in tenth.

 

Moto3 Motul TT Assen: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamTime/Gap
188. Jorge MartinHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:42.039
233. Enea BastianiniHondaLeopard Racing1:42.349
38. Nicolo BulegaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:42.445
444. Aron CanetHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:42.562
548. Lorenzo Dalla PortaHondaLeopard Racing1:42.594
617. John McPheeKTMCIP - Green Power1:42.595
721. Fabio Di GiannantonioHondaDel Conca Gresini Moto31:42.749
812. Marco BezzecchiKTMRedox PruestelGP1:42.764
942. Marcos RamirezKTMBester Capital Dubai1:42.811
1019. Gabriel RodrigoKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:42.933
1184. Jakub KornfeilKTMRedox PruestelGP1:43.030
127. Adam NorrodinHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:43.067
1375. Albert ArenasKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:43.083
1414. Tony ArbolinoHondaMarinelli Snipers Team1:43.091
1523. Niccolo AntonelliHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:43.117
1671. Ayumu SasakiHondaPetronas Sprinta Racing1:43.124
1711. Livio LoiKTMReale Avintia Academy 771:43.193
1865. Philipp OettlKTMSudmetal Schedl GP Racing1:43.212
1910. Dennis FoggiaKTMSky Racing Team VR461:43.268
205. Jaume MasiaKTMBester Capital Dubai1:43.275
2127. Kaito TobaHondaHonda Team Asia1:43.290
2224. Tatsuki SuzukiHondaSIC58 Squadra Corse1:43.390
2340. Darryn BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:43.452
2416. Andrea MignoKTMAngel Nieto Team Moto31:43.527
2541. Nakarin AtiratphuvapatHondaHonda Team Asia1:43.746
2672. Alonso LopezHondaEstrella Galicia 0,01:43.894
2732. Ai OguraHondaAsia Talent Team1:43.938
2822. Kazuki MasakiKTMRBA BOE Skull Rider1:44.271
2981. Stefano NepaKTMCIP - Green Power1:44.616
3018. Ryan van de LagemaatKTMLamotec Lagemaat Racing1:45.879

Related Posts

Maverick Vinales - Assen - MotoGP