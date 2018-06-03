Pasini Grabs Home Pole Position at Mugello

Mattia Pasini claimed his first pole position of the 2018 Moto2 season after narrowly edging out Marcel Schrotter at Mugello. The Italian completed a memorable day for the home supporters by taking his seventeenth career pole in a relatively quiet session which saw most headline lap times set early on.
This was certainly the case at the front of the field with eight of the top ten qualifiers setting their quickest time of the session in the first half of proceedings, five doing saw on their second flying lap of the entire afternoon. One of the key exceptions was title contender Lorenzo Baldassarri who suffered a crash before having registered a time, causing him to do most of his work later on.
Schrotter made a bright start as times immediately dropped into the 1:51s, substantially quicker than anything seen so far this weekend. The Dynavolt rider set a 1:51.605 but that wasn’t enough to earn him a first ever pole position, Pasini pipping him by three hundredths of a second with a lap only fractionally slower than the outright circuit record.
Alex Marquez rounds out the front row ahead of championship leader Francesco Bagnaia who bounced back after a difficult morning. Simone Corsi starts fifth ahead of leading rookie Romano Fenati and the second Sky VR46 of Luca Marini while Baldassarri salvaged eighth after his early crash, just ahead of Joan Mir and Jorge Navarro.
Moto2 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley: (Qualifying)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:51.575
|2
|23. Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:51.605
|3
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|1:51.642
|4
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:51.921
|5
|24. Simone Corsi
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:51.959
|6
|13. Romano Fenati
|Kalex
|Marinelli Snipers Team
|1:51.973
|7
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:51.979
|8
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|1:52.083
|9
|36. Joan Mir
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|1:52.100
|10
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|1:52.112
|11
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:52.145
|12
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:52.173
|13
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|1:52.227
|14
|22. Sam Lowes
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|1:52.244
|15
|52. Danny Kent
|Speed Up
|MB Conveyors - Speed Up Racing
|1:52.245
|16
|20. Fabio Quartararo
|Speed Up
|MB Conveyors - Speed Up Racing
|1:52.318
|17
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:52.387
|18
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|1:52.391
|19
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:52.433
|20
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|1:52.618
|21
|40. Hector Barbera
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|1:52.644
|22
|27. Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|1:52.668
|23
|64. Bo Bendsneyder
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:52.729
|24
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Kalex
|SAG Team
|1:52.840
|25
|4. Steven Odendaal
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|1:52.842
|26
|77. Dominique Aegerter
|KTM
|Kiefer Racing
|1:52.879
|27
|66. Niki Tuuli
|Kalex
|SIC Racing Team
|1:53.390
|28
|16. Joe Roberts
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|1:53.562
|29
|95. Jules Danilo
|Kalex
|Nashi Argan SAG Team
|1:53.606
|30
|51. Eric Granado
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|1:54.038
|31
|21. Federico Fuligni
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:54.389
|32
|14. Hector Garzo
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:54.720
|33
|18. Xavi Cardelus
|Kalex
|Team Stylobike
|1:55.485