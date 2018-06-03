Moto2

Pasini Grabs Home Pole Position at Mugello

Mattia Pasini - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Mattia Pasini claimed his first pole position of the 2018 Moto2 season after narrowly edging out Marcel Schrotter at Mugello. The Italian completed a memorable day for the home supporters by taking his seventeenth career pole in a relatively quiet session which saw most headline lap times set early on.

This was certainly the case at the front of the field with eight of the top ten qualifiers setting their quickest time of the session in the first half of proceedings, five doing saw on their second flying lap of the entire afternoon. One of the key exceptions was title contender Lorenzo Baldassarri who suffered a crash before having registered a time, causing him to do most of his work later on.

Schrotter made a bright start as times immediately dropped into the 1:51s, substantially quicker than anything seen so far this weekend. The Dynavolt rider set a 1:51.605 but that wasn’t enough to earn him a first ever pole position, Pasini pipping him by three hundredths of a second with a lap only fractionally slower than the outright circuit record.

Alex Marquez rounds out the front row ahead of championship leader Francesco Bagnaia who bounced back after a difficult morning. Simone Corsi starts fifth ahead of leading rookie Romano Fenati and the second Sky VR46 of Luca Marini while Baldassarri salvaged eighth after his early crash, just ahead of Joan Mir and Jorge Navarro.

 

Moto2 Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
154. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:51.575
223. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:51.605
373. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:51.642
442. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:51.921
524. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:51.959
613. Romano FenatiKalexMarinelli Snipers Team1:51.973
710. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR461:51.979
87. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP401:52.083
936. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:52.100
109. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:52.112
1144. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:52.145
1297. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:52.173
1345. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:52.227
1422. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:52.244
1552. Danny KentSpeed UpMB Conveyors - Speed Up Racing1:52.245
1620. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpMB Conveyors - Speed Up Racing1:52.318
175. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:52.387
1889. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:52.391
1941. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:52.433
2062. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team1:52.618
2140. Hector BarberaKalexPons HP401:52.644
2227. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:52.668
2364. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:52.729
2432. Isaac VinalesKalexSAG Team1:52.840
254. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:52.842
2677. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing1:52.879
2766. Niki TuuliKalexSIC Racing Team1:53.390
2816. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:53.562
2995. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team1:53.606
3051. Eric GranadoSuterForward Racing Team1:54.038
3121. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:54.389
3214. Hector GarzoTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:54.720
3318. Xavi CardelusKalexTeam Stylobike1:55.485

