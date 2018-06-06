Petrucci Promoted to factory Ducati Team in 2019

Danilo Petrucci will ride for the factory Ducati MotoGP team in 2019 after signing a one-year contract. The Italian will leave the satellite Pramac squad after four years and will fill the vacancy left by Jorge Lorenzo who will switch to Repsol Honda.

Petrucci has spent six seasons in the MotoGP class since switching from the Superstock 1000 Cup, claiming six podium finishes including four second places, and the Italian has described this move as a “dream come true”, one he hopes will provide him with the platform to challenge for victories.

“It goes without saying that for me, being part of the factory team is a dream come true. It’s a great honour to become an official rider for the Ducati Team, especially for someone like me who started in Ducati as a production motorcycle test rider. First of all, I would like to thank Paolo Campinoti and Francesco Guidotti, who gave me the chance four years ago to race on a Ducati for the Pramac Racing Team. Without them all this would not have been possible. I also want to thank the managers of Ducati and Ducati Corse – Claudio Domenicali, Gigi Dall’Igna and Paolo Ciabatti – who appreciated me first as a person and then as a rider and I really can’t wait to start this new adventure in the factory team. Now all I want to do is to finish the year in the top five in the standings and then start the new season with the Ducati Team.”

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has offered his thanks to Mugello winner Jorge Lorenzo and has promised to offer him the team’s full support for the remainder of the season.

“First of all I’d like to thank Jorge Lorenzo for all the efforts and commitment that he has made during his time as a Ducati rider and in particular for his outstanding victory last Sunday at Mugello, which will go down in history as one of our company’s legendary racing achievements. Jorge is a great champion, capable of incredible feats, and even though it is sad that he took such a long time to find the right feeling with our bike, we will continue to do everything possible to put him in a position to achieve further victories in the remaining rounds of the season and fight for the world title together with his team-mate Andrea Dovizioso. I wish to give a warm welcome to Danilo, whom we look forward to seeing in Ducati Team colours next year, together with Andrea, and who we feel sure will continue his rapid rise to success.”