Plenty of promise for Epps as podiums may come soon

Matrix Motorsport driver Michael Epps is confident that the pace his car showed at Oulton Park in the Renault UK Clio Cup could lead to podiums and possibly even wins later in the season.

Despite having a replacement gearbox for qualifying due to issues in practice, Mike qualified eighth although if it weren’t for a delay in his flying lap, third could have been possible.

Race one was to be an exciting affair all the way to the finish for the driver from Hemel Hempstead. Ninth until the final lap when he pulled off a great move on Bradley Burns for eighth at the flag.

After the huge accident for Jade Edwards in race two, Mike capitalised on the restart to take sixth place from his rivals around him and this is where he finished to complete another strong weekend in the Clio Cup.

Looking back, Epps was pleased with how the car was improving, “I think the potential is there! I’m confident we’ve found a bit more pace and just need a smooth weekend now to bring home those results.

“Oulton is a hard place to overtake at, unless you have a clear advantage it’s difficult to get through, the top 10 drivers in this championship are all similarly paced, very quick, consistent and some with far more experience than I have!

“I’ve enjoyed taking on the challenge of these cars and this championship with Matrix so far and I hope next time out we can really take the fight right to the front.”