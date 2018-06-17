Porsche delighted to add 106 and 107 class wins to 24 Hours of Le Mans tally

Porsche added two more class wins to their 24 Hours of Le Mans record this weekend as they recorded dominant victories in both the GTE Pro and GTE Am classes.

The factory-run #91 Porsche 911 RSR of Kévin Estre, Michael Christensen and Laurens Vanthoor led home a 1-2 in the GTE Pro class, and while victory was never in doubt, the #92 car driven by Richard Lietz, Gianmaria Bruni and Fréderic Makowiecki fended off the advances of the Ford GT team.

A fantastic battle between Makowiecki and Sebastien Bourdais broke out in the closing hours of the race, with the Porsche driver defending hard for second place.

In GTE Am Porsche Young Professional Matt Campbell, Christian Ried and Porsche Junior Julien Andlauer took the chequered flag in the #77 Dempsey-Proton car, making 18-year-old Andlauer the youngest class winner in Le Mans history.

“We’re absolutely delighted that we were able to come out on top in this fierce competition against five other automobile manufacturers after starting from Pole Position.” said Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars.

“These two wins underline once again why Porsche is a record-holder at Le Mans,” he added.