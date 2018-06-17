Moto2

Quartararo Grabs Shock Pole in Barcelona

Fabio Quartararo - Photo Credit: MotoGP.com

Fabio Quartararo sprung a surprise in qualifying in Barcelona, taking his maiden Moto2 pole position. The Frenchman became the second youngest polesitter in the history of the class, and the first on a Speed Up for three years, as he edged out Alex Marquez and Marcel Schrotter.

Quartararo had finished inside the top three in Friday practice but his pole position was still something of a surprise, especially given the pace of Marquez. The Marc VDS rider moved into provisional pole with a quarter of an hour remaining, his 1:43.590 coming during an impressive sequence of laps which bodes well for his ultimate race pace on Sunday.

The Spaniard wouldn’t hold onto pole though with Quartararo edging ahead with three minutes to go, overturning a one-tenth deficit in the final sector to snatch pole. Marquez thus had to settle for second with Marcel Schrotter securing his second front row start in succession, just over a tenth of a second off pole position.

Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia starts fourth, thirteen places clear of title rival Miguel Oliveira with Brad Binder flying the flag for KTM in fifth. Mattia Pasini lines up sixth ahead of Xavi Vierge and MotoGP-bound Joan Mir while Sam Lowes and Lorenzo Baldassarri round out the top ten.

 

Moto2 Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya: (Qualifying)

PosRiderConstructorTeamBest Time
120. Fabio QuartararoSpeed UpHDR - Speed Up Racing1:43.474
273. Alex MarquezKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:43.590
323. Marcel SchrotterKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:43.619
442. Francesco BagnaiaKalexSky Racing Team VR461:43.821
541. Brad BinderKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:43.867
654. Mattia PasiniKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:43.905
797. Xavi ViergeKalexDynavolt Intact GP1:44.136
836. Joan MirKalexEG 0.0 Marc VDS1:44.170
922. Sam LowesKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:44.215
107. Lorenzo BaldassarriKalexPons HP401:44.227
1124. Simone CorsiKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:44.232
1245. Tetsuta NagashimaKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:44.244
1310. Luca MariniKalexSky Racing Team VR461:44.269
1427. Iker LecuonaKTMSwiss Innovative Investors1:44.314
1513. Romano FenatiKalexMarinelli Snipers Team1:44.383
165. Andrea LocatelliKalexItaltrans Racing Team1:44.419
1744. Miguel OliveiraKTMRed Bull KTM Ajo1:44.429
1857. Edgar PonsKalexAGR Team1:44.512
199. Jorge NavarroKalexFederal Oil Gresini Moto21:44.551
2040. Augusto FernandezKalexPons HP401:44.564
2132. Isaac VinalesKalexSAG Team1:44.725
2289. Khairul Idham PawiKalexIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia1:44.735
2387. Remy GardnerTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:44.760
2477. Dominique AegerterKTMKiefer Racing1:44.780
254. Steven OdendaalNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:44.972
2664. Bo BendsneyderTech 3Tech 3 Racing1:45.089
2752. Danny KentSpeed UpHDR - Speed Up Racing1:45.155
2816. Joe RobertsNTSNTS RW Racing GP1:45.366
2966. Niki TuuliKalexSIC Racing Team1:45.477
3030. Dimas Ekky PratamaHondaAstra Honda Racing Team1:45.532
3162. Stefano ManziSuterForward Racing Team1:45.560
3251. Eric GranadoSuterForward Racing Team1:45.605
3395. Jules DaniloKalexNashi Argan SAG Team1:45.902
3421. Federico FuligniKalexTasca Racing Scuderia Moto21:46.544

Related Posts