Quartararo Grabs Shock Pole in Barcelona

Fabio Quartararo sprung a surprise in qualifying in Barcelona, taking his maiden Moto2 pole position. The Frenchman became the second youngest polesitter in the history of the class, and the first on a Speed Up for three years, as he edged out Alex Marquez and Marcel Schrotter.
Quartararo had finished inside the top three in Friday practice but his pole position was still something of a surprise, especially given the pace of Marquez. The Marc VDS rider moved into provisional pole with a quarter of an hour remaining, his 1:43.590 coming during an impressive sequence of laps which bodes well for his ultimate race pace on Sunday.
The Spaniard wouldn’t hold onto pole though with Quartararo edging ahead with three minutes to go, overturning a one-tenth deficit in the final sector to snatch pole. Marquez thus had to settle for second with Marcel Schrotter securing his second front row start in succession, just over a tenth of a second off pole position.
Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia starts fourth, thirteen places clear of title rival Miguel Oliveira with Brad Binder flying the flag for KTM in fifth. Mattia Pasini lines up sixth ahead of Xavi Vierge and MotoGP-bound Joan Mir while Sam Lowes and Lorenzo Baldassarri round out the top ten.
Moto2 Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya: (Qualifying)
|Pos
|Rider
|Constructor
|Team
|Best Time
|1
|20. Fabio Quartararo
|Speed Up
|HDR - Speed Up Racing
|1:43.474
|2
|73. Alex Marquez
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|1:43.590
|3
|23. Marcel Schrotter
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:43.619
|4
|42. Francesco Bagnaia
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:43.821
|5
|41. Brad Binder
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:43.867
|6
|54. Mattia Pasini
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:43.905
|7
|97. Xavi Vierge
|Kalex
|Dynavolt Intact GP
|1:44.136
|8
|36. Joan Mir
|Kalex
|EG 0.0 Marc VDS
|1:44.170
|9
|22. Sam Lowes
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|1:44.215
|10
|7. Lorenzo Baldassarri
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|1:44.227
|11
|24. Simone Corsi
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:44.232
|12
|45. Tetsuta Nagashima
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|1:44.244
|13
|10. Luca Marini
|Kalex
|Sky Racing Team VR46
|1:44.269
|14
|27. Iker Lecuona
|KTM
|Swiss Innovative Investors
|1:44.314
|15
|13. Romano Fenati
|Kalex
|Marinelli Snipers Team
|1:44.383
|16
|5. Andrea Locatelli
|Kalex
|Italtrans Racing Team
|1:44.419
|17
|44. Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|Red Bull KTM Ajo
|1:44.429
|18
|57. Edgar Pons
|Kalex
|AGR Team
|1:44.512
|19
|9. Jorge Navarro
|Kalex
|Federal Oil Gresini Moto2
|1:44.551
|20
|40. Augusto Fernandez
|Kalex
|Pons HP40
|1:44.564
|21
|32. Isaac Vinales
|Kalex
|SAG Team
|1:44.725
|22
|89. Khairul Idham Pawi
|Kalex
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia
|1:44.735
|23
|87. Remy Gardner
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:44.760
|24
|77. Dominique Aegerter
|KTM
|Kiefer Racing
|1:44.780
|25
|4. Steven Odendaal
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|1:44.972
|26
|64. Bo Bendsneyder
|Tech 3
|Tech 3 Racing
|1:45.089
|27
|52. Danny Kent
|Speed Up
|HDR - Speed Up Racing
|1:45.155
|28
|16. Joe Roberts
|NTS
|NTS RW Racing GP
|1:45.366
|29
|66. Niki Tuuli
|Kalex
|SIC Racing Team
|1:45.477
|30
|30. Dimas Ekky Pratama
|Honda
|Astra Honda Racing Team
|1:45.532
|31
|62. Stefano Manzi
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|1:45.560
|32
|51. Eric Granado
|Suter
|Forward Racing Team
|1:45.605
|33
|95. Jules Danilo
|Kalex
|Nashi Argan SAG Team
|1:45.902
|34
|21. Federico Fuligni
|Kalex
|Tasca Racing Scuderia Moto2
|1:46.544