Rivett wins race one as Coates retakes championship lead

Race one in the Renault UK Clio Cup at Croft saw Paul Rivett take victory for the second time this season ahead of title rival Max Coates who re-took the lead of the drivers standings.

Starting from pole position, Coates had managed to regain the lead from the start until a slide through Hawthorn on the opening lap was the only invitation Rivett needed to take the lead of the race.

With the support of his home crowd, Team Pyro man Coates attempted multiple times to get past the WDE Motorsport Clio of Rivett throughout the duration of the race. However, Rivett put his extensive Clio knowledge to its full potential as he put his car in all the right places to ensure victory.

Rivett also cleaned up the bonus points awarded for leading the race and taking the fastest lap, rounding off a good start for the Epsom Downs man in Yorkshire.

Third was Daniel Rowbottom who now running under the DRM banner took his first podium since the first race at Thruxton.

Matrix Motorsport driver Michael Epps took an equal best result of fourth ahead of Dan Zelos who also beat his 2018 best of sixth with a strong fifth place.

Former championship leader James Dorlin had been running in third until contact with Lee Pattison dropped him down the order. A recovery drive to sixth was his reward. Following a string of strong results, this was a surprise for the Westbourne Motorsport teenager who loses the championship lead overnight and also having the tough task of regaining the championship lead from ninth on the grid in the second race on Sunday.

Seventh came Jade Edwards who rewarded all the sponsors who got her back on track after her roll at Oulton Park with her equal best result in the championship.

Overnight, Coates retakes the lead of the championship two points ahead of Rivett in second. The disastrous collision with Pattison means that Dorlin drops to third, five points behind the leader.

Race two takes place at 13:55 and will be shown live on ITV4