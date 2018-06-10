Simmons retakes championship lead at Oulton

Ayrton Simmons reclaims the British Formula 4 championship lead with a win in the reverse grid race at Oulton Park.

The JHR Developments driver started from pole after finishing race one sixth but couldn’t pull away from the rest of the field.

Jack Doohan kept the pressure on Simmons throughout the race, and it was only in the final handful of laps that Simmons was able to break away, as Doohan turned to defending P2 from Kiren Jewiss and Paavo Tonteri.

Jewiss, having made his way up from fifth on the grid, pushed hard but couldn’t find a way past the Red Bull junior and had to settle for third, giving Simmons a five point lead in the championship standings.

Tonteri picked up fourth, ahead of the battling Patrik Pasma and race one winner Dennis Hauger. Hauger spent most of the race glued to the back of Pasma’s car, searching for a way through. Pasma put up a strong defence to finish fifth, with Hauger just two tenths of a second behind.

Jonathan Hoggard took seventh, ahead of Manuel Sulaiman, Sebastian Priaulx, and Josh Skelton.