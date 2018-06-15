Strandberg Joins Team HARD. for VW’s Deutsche Fest Round

Dennis Strandberg will continue as a part of the VW Racing Cup, now with Team HARD, after it initially looked like he’d not have the finance to race at Brands Hatch this weekend.

The Swede who has been competing with the Maximum Motorsport team this season, sits third in the standings after three rounds, just two points behind fellow former-BTCC racer Martin Depper and 18 behind teammate and championship leader Chris Panayiotou.

Speaking about the last-minute signing, Team HARD’s Tony Gilham commented, “To be able to bring someone like Dennis in to the fold at this stage of the season with his pace, experience and current championship position was a no-brainer for us.”

“We are a team that helps our drivers more than anyone else in Motorsport with our unique business strategy and network of associated companies, so we were able to put a package together that worked for all parties involved. We are defending VW Racing Cup champions and so it is very important for us to have the strongest line up possible. We are very much looking forward to working together and seeing what the future holds.”

Strandberg dominated the opening round at Silverstone when the series supported TCR UK, but has only returned to the podium once since then.

Dennis himself added, “It’s great to be able to continue on what has been a strong start to the season and after a few days of discussions with Tony, we are now able to share our plans for Brands Hatch and hopefully beyond.”

“We will be pushing as hard as possible for the title and this weekend we will be looking to achieve as many points as possible. It’s going to be very interesting to see how the team work and to work with my new team mates in a whole new light. I’ve seen the team grow over the years and so will now be able to see it from the inside and how we can work together moving forwards. This is a great opportunity for us both as we have the same ambitions.”

The fourth round takes place at Brands Hatch this weekend as the headline of a festival for German motorsport.