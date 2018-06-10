Ted Tooker takes maiden TASCAR victory at Homestead, Hawkins crowned champion

In a sensational final race of the season, American eSports racing driver Ted Tooker claimed his first win in the TCF TORA TASCAR Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway. After the race, Kaido HCR’s Callum Hawkins crowned the series champion despite not having taken part in the finale.

Two cautions late in the running set up a one-lap shootout in Miami, with many of the drivers who had been leading the race restarting further back due to prior incidents. After surviving a race-long battle with Mark Brown Jr. and Brandon Scott, Chris Everett would restart the race with one to go with neither driver on his heels.

However, Ted Tooker was quick to seize his sudden opportunity to take away the lead. He managed to work his way by Everett on the final lap with Everett then losing second place to Ryan Butler in the final corners.

Tooker, now in the lead, made brief contact with the outside wall on the run to the finish line, but it was not enough for him to be beaten to the chequered flag. He would cross the line to take his first win in TCF TORA TASCAR. It was also the first win in the series for his team, Swordfish Motorsports; making the shock victory all the more special for Tooker.

After the crazy final lap, Butler would wind up finish in a superb second place; a result that would seal him the runner-up position in the championship. With his three Allied Forces Throwback Racing team-mates also finishing in the top sixteen, the team were able to secure the constructor’s championship for the 2018 season.

After fading on the final lap of the race, Chris Everett would take home third place for Ultimate Autosport. It was a virtual dead-heat between himself and fourth-placed Jordan Groves; with the race directors ultimately placing Everett ahead of the Ax4x Throwback Racing driver. For Groves, it was a shock result, having barely made it into the top sixteen in qualifying and being involved in several incidents throughout the race.

Zechariah Craig would take a strong fifth place, which would see him crowned as the 2018 privateers champion in his #639 Gforce Racing Toyota Camry. Tabari Curry finished just behind to take sixth for Ultimate Autosport, with Liam McNinch in seventh place, making it a double top ten finish for Swordfish Motorsports.

Mark Brown Jr, Ben Creanor and Brandon Scott had been running much higher up the order prior to the final two cautions. Sadly for the trio, they would have to settle for eighth, ninth and tenth respectively after being caught up in the late incidents. John Maltais finished just outside of the top ten in eleventh place for Kaido HCR, with the team unable to challenge for the teams’ standings after many of their drivers failed to make the race.

Eric McCluskey came back from being a lap down to take twelfth place for Remnant Racing, with Samuel Mills just behind in thirteenth. Kevin Rhoads took fourteenth for Rhoads Racing, with Martijn Rutte and Ben Williams completing the top sixteen after both struggled with technical issues.

Notably absent from the scoreboards was the newly crowned TCF TORA TASCAR Series champion, Callum Hawkins. The Kaido HCR driver was unable to attend the final race of the season, but he had thankfully built up enough of a lead in the standings to be able to hold on to the top spot.

Whilst the TCF TORA TASCAR season has come to a close, there are many other championships that are currently being run or are in the pipeline, such as the British GT eSports championship and many more. Please visit The Online Racing Association for more information.

TCF TORA TASCAR Season seven – The Checkered Flag 250 – Provisional top sixteen race results:

Pos Car # Driver Team Grid Pos 1 923 Ted Tooker Swordfish Motorsports 8 2 19 Ryan Butler Ax4x Throwback Racing 3 3 42 Chris Everett Ultimate Autosport 4 4 1 Jordan Groves Ax4x Throwback Racing 16 5 639 Zechariah Craig Gforce Racing 10 6 28 Tabari Curry Ultimate Autosport 15 7 364 Liam McNinch Swordfish Motorsports 5 8 8 Mark Brown Jr. Ax4x Throwback Racing 2 9 138 Ben Creanor VRTe Motorsport 11 10 90 Brandon Scott Scotty OD Racing 1 11 20 John Maltais Kaido HCR 7 12 63 Eric McCluskey Remnant Racing 14 13 48 Samuel Mills Ultimate Autosport 9 14 73 Kevin Rhoads Rhoads Racing 6 15 726 Martijn Rutte MP Motorsport 12 16 13 Ben Williams Ax4x Throwback Racing 13

TCF TORA TASCAR Season seven – Championship Standings – Provisional top sixteen: