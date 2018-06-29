Tveter Tops GP3 Practice at the Red Bull Ring

The GP3 Series was back in action at the Red Bull Ring as Ryan Tveter was fastest in practice for Trident.

Simo Laaksonen had been on top of the standings in the final moments but was surpassed by Tveter in the dying moments. Joey Mawson of Arden International was third.

The session began with a damp circuit, but drying patches around the Austrian circuit was enough to convince the majority of drivers to commit to slick-tyres.

ART Grand Prix trio of, race winners last time out Callum Ilott and Anthoine Hubert along with Nikita Mazepin were the first to hit the track.

Ilott was the first to set a time as . planned Virtual Safety Car period took place in the opening five minutes.

As the circuit continued to dry out, the drivers were taking chunks out of their times with Mawson the first to dip below the 1m30s.

Yellow flags punctuated the session, Juan Manuel Correa brought out the first with a puncture in the opening moments, before a number of drivers went off the road as they looked for the limit.

With the times coming down to the 1m20s, with Mawson the first to do so, drizzle began to fall as Pedro Piquet took to the top of the leaderboard.

Elsewhere, a number of cars retreated to the pitlane as they waited for the rain to subside.

Focus switched to race pace, when the drivers returned to the track meaning there was little change to the overall timings.

With ten minutes remaining, Tveter kicked off a late flurry of hot-lap running.

The American went even quicker in the opening sectors but encountered Arden’s Julien Falchero and had to back off.

Laaksonen took advantage of this to go first but Tveter was able to regroup and was the only driver to lap in the 1m19s.

Behind Laaksonen in second place was Mawson who was just ahead of MP Motorsport‘s Niko Kari.

Championship leader Hubert was fifth ahead of Ilott by just 0.004s.

Dorian Boccolacci was seventh ahead of Piquet, with Alessio Lorandi and David Beckmann completing the top ten.

Qualifying for tomorrow’s Feature Race gets underway at 17.50 local time.

2018 GP3 Series Results: Red Bull Ring – Practice