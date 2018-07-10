2018 GP3 Series: Silverstone – Talking Points

The mammoth triple header for the GP3 Series reached its conclusion at Silverstone.

Having travelled to France, Austria and finally Britain in the space of three weekends the drivers and teams now have a well earned rest until the season resumes.

In this time Anthoine Hubert, Callum Ilott and Pedro Piquet claimed their maiden victories in the series.

Hubert took the honours in Saturday’s Feature Race with Piquet climbing onto the top step on Sunday.

When they arrived at Silverstone, Ilott was on top of the championship standings but Hubert is now back leading the way.

Maiden pole for Hubert

In qualifying, Hubert stormed to his first pole position in the GP3 Series.

The Frenchman, claimed the top spot by just over one tenth over ART Grand Prix team-mate Nikita Mazepin.

After not a single ART featured in the top ten in the practice session earlier in the day, normality was resumed as ART took their second pole of the season.

Monopoly in qualifying is what ART are so often associated with, as Ilott in fourth made three in the top four.

Starting for pole offered Hubert the perfect opportunity to convert it into a race win.

First on track victory for Hubert

Back at his home race at Paul Ricard, Hubert finally took victory in the GP3.

Hubert, was handed the victory after countryman Dorian Boccolacci who had finished first was disqualified from the results.

This time round it was not so bittersweet for Hubert after easing to victory by almost four seconds over Mazepin, after overcoming a poor getaway from pole, two Virtual Safety Car periods and one full safety car.

On Sunday, Hubert followed it up with a fourth place to make his points haul for the weekend 37 points.

Hubert heads championship

After a poor weekend at the Red Bull Ring Hubert slipped to second in the standings behind team-mate Ilott.

The top spot in the championship changed hands once again, as Ilott only managed 25 points over the weekend in comparison to his team-mates 37.

Hubert now has 100 points to his name, with Ilott just six points behind on 94.

There is more of a gap to third with Leonardo Pulcini, having jumped Mazepin in the standings, on 73 points – the ART driver just two behind.

Maiden victory for Piquet

After three races on the bounce where he ended up with 12 points (two second places in Sprint Races, and one fourth in a Feature Race), Piquet had been threatening and challenging for podiums and victories.

In Spielberg, the Brazilian led the Sprint Race for a handful of laps before he was unable to fend off Jake Hughes.

Last time out however, Piquet started from second on the reverse grid behind his team-mate Giuliano Alesi but got the jump on the Frenchman immediately.

Despite only finishing almost a second and a half ahead of Alesi, Piquet was not threatened from behind during the race.

The moment was made all the more special for Alesi and Piquet with their proud fathers Jean Alesi and Nelson Piquet watching on below joined them on the podium to celebrate alongside them.

The GP3 Series returns to action 27-29 July at the Hungaroring.