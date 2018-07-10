“A Very Tough” British Grand Prix For Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne admits the British Grand Prix was a “very tough race” for him as he finished eleventh at Silverstone.

The McLaren F1 Team driver felt conditions were tough and was disappointed not to add to his points tally this season but was pleased to have the race pace to compete with the other midfield cars.

“It was a very tough race for us, difficult to close up the gap with some of the competitors in front, and disappointing not to come home with points.

“From the start, I had the same feeling in the car as yesterday, so the conditions out there were really tricky.

“On the positive side, the pace was probably a bit better today.

“We were able to stay with some of the points-scoring cars like the Force India and the Renault, and were more or less matching their pace.”

The team continues to struggle in qualifying and Vandoorne admits there was not a lot they could do after qualifying to fix the issues but is optimistic about the team’s chances in Germany in two weeks.

“The team looked over everything to try to find the cause of the issues we were having, but obviously in parc fermé you can’t really change anything unless you want to start from the pit-lane.

“It’s been a tough triple-header, everyone is a bit tired at the end of these three races, so the mechanics deserve a good break.

“I’m sure they’ll check over everything and we’ll turn up in better shape in Germany.”