Ericsson Feels Strategy Worked Well In ‘A Great Race’ For Sauber

Marcus Ericsson was proud of how his Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team performed after a tough qualifying session to score points at the Austrian Grand Prix.

The Swedish driver finished tenth at the Red Bull Ring after handing ninth place back to team-mate Charles Leclerc on the last lap.

Ericsson started down in eighteenth place but had strong pace from the beginning despite being the only driver to start on the soft compound tyre.

“It was a great race.” said Ericsson. “I felt good in the car, and had strong pace right from the start of the race. Our strategy worked very well.”

Sauber had won the past three DHL fastest pitstop awards heading into Austria and Ericsson heaped praise on another strong day from the pit crew.

“We also had another fast pitstop from the mechanics and I am really proud of the crew.”

Austria was the first double points finish for Sauber since China in 2015 and Ericsson feels the team can be very proud, especially after the tough qualifying session on Saturday.

“It is a great result for the team to have both cars finish in the points today, especially after the difficult qualifying yesterday.

“We can all be proud of how we bounced back. I am really happy for the team and myself. I look forward to Silverstone, one of my favourite tracks.”