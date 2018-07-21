Fewtrell Takes Fourth Pole of 2018 for Red Bull Ring Opener

Max Fewtrell took his fourth pole position of the Eurocup Formula Renault 2.0 series season on Saturday morning, with the British racer capitalising on the favourable conditions of his group to take the honours at the Red Bull Ring.

Group B opened proceedings but on a damp track, and although they were able to start the session with dry tyres, Richard Verschoor’s time of 1:30.532s was more than eight-tenths of a second down on what Fewtrell was able to muster when Group A then took to the track.

R-ace GP’s Fewtrell’s time of 1:29.671s was 0.133 seconds faster than JD Motorsport’s Lorenzo Colombo, who will ultimately start third on the grid, while Christian Lundgaard will join the Italian on the second row for MP Motorsport after ending 0.003 seconds off the time of Josef Kaufmann Racing’s Verschoor.

Oscar Piastri was an impressive fifth for Arden Motorsport while race two pole sitter Victor Martins was only able to qualify sixth for R-ace GP, while Arthur Rougier of Fortec Motorsports had a superb session to take seventh ahead of R-ace GP’s Logan Sargeant.

Tech 1 Racing duo Neil Verhagen and Alexander Smolyar complete the top ten, with championship leader Yifei Ye down in eleventh for Josef Kaufmann Racing ahead of JD Motorsport’s Thomas Maxwell, R-ace GP’s Charles Milesi and MP Motorsport’s Alex Peroni.

There were a couple of full course yellow moments across the sessions, with Christian Munoz stopping at turn four in the first session, while Vladimir Tziortzis spun into the turn seven gravel bed in the second. Unfortunately, Frank Bird caused a red flag in the closing moments of the second session when he ended up in the same gravel trap, with the Briton losing his best lap of the session as a result.

Race one starts at 3pm local time.

