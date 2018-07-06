GP3 Series

Giuliano Alesi Quickest in GP3 Practice at Silverstone

Giuliano Alesi: 2018 GP3 Series - Silverstone
Credit: Zak Mauger/GP3 Series Media Service

At the track where he claimed his maiden GP3 Series victory last year, Giuliano Alesi was fastest in practice at Silverstone.

It was a close session with the top twelve drivers split by nine tenths of a second.

Niko Kari and Dorian Boccolacci completed the top three.

At the start of the session, as has become customary, there was a planned virtual safety car test.

When the action got underway the fastest time was changing hands every lap as the drivers got to grips with the session.

As the times continued to tumble Pedro Piquet was the first driver to break the 1m50s barrier but was quickly surpassed by championship leader Callum Ilott who dipped into the 1m49s.

Alesi, then displaced Ilott at the top by shaving three tenths off the Briton.

Ilott’s ART Grand Prix team-mate Nikita Mazepin managed to find some pace to put himself in first with Ilott slotting in just behind him.

At the thirty minute mark, Piquet spun at Becketts and narrowly avoided being beached in the gravel to be able to carry on.

Having just returned to the top of the standings, Alesi spun going into Turn 1 and was lucky to avoid the barriers.

With less than twenty minutes remaining, it was a Trident 1-2-3 as Alessio Lorandi and Ryan Tveter, having both stayed in the pits, trailed their team-mate.

Joey Mawson was struggling for grip on his ice-blue hard Pirelli‘s and ran off track at Luffield.

It was then Lorandi’s turn to take the honours of being the fastest with a laptime of 1m47.600.

Deciding to stamp his authority on the session, Lorandi went even quicker out front as those behind fought over second.

Mawson was the next to head the timings but the Australian had gone off the track in the process, running very wide out of Club Corner.

Niko Kari, briefly headed the session for MP Motorsport but Mawson after a clean lap was able to find more time to return to the top.

As the session headed into its final moments it was Dorian Boccolacci’s turn as the quickest.

Kari once again went quickest but Alesi jumped to the top right at the end.

Behind the trio, Lorandi was fourth ahead of Leonardo PulciniDavid Beckmann, Piquet, Julien Falchero with Diego Menchaca rounding of the top ten.

The biggest surprise is the prescence of no ARTs in the top ten with Ilott the best placed in twelfth.

Qualifying for Saturday’s Feature Race gets underway at 17.05 local time, and if practice is anything to go by it shall be a tense battle for pole.

2018 GP3 Series Results: Silverstone – Practice

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
16Giuliano AlesiFRATrident1m46.492
224Niko KariFINMP Motorsport+0.109
322Dorian BoccolacciFRAMP Motorsport+0.158
416Joey MawsonAUSArden International+0.347
58Alessio LorandiITATrident+0.441
618Leonardo PulciniITACampos Racing+0.459
711David BeckmannDEUJenzer Motorsport+0.464
85Pedro PiquetBRATrident+0.864
915Julien FalcheroFRAArden International+0.869
1020Diego MenchacaMEXCampos Racing+0.951
1114Gabriel AubryFRAArden International+0.958
121Callum IlottGBRART Grand Prix+0.993
133Nikita Mazepin RUSART Grand Prix+1.075
1423Devlin DeFrancescoCANMP Motorsport+1.091
1519Simo LaaksonenFINCampos Racing+1.106
167Ryan TveterUSATrident+1.227
DNF2Anthoine HubertFRAART Grand Prix+1.296
DNF9Tatiana CalderonCOLJenzer Motorsport+1.349
DNF10Juan Manuel CorreaUSAJenzer Motorsport+1.533
DNF4Jake HughesGBRART Grand Prix+1.607

Related Posts

GP3 Series 2017 - Silverstone