Hubert Claims Maiden GP3 Pole at Silverstone

For the first time in the GP3 Series, Anthoine Hubert will start from pole position for ART Grand Prix.

The Frenchman will be joined on the front row by team-mate Nikita Mazepin.

Giuliano Alesi, completes the top three.

At the start of the session Ryan Tveter was the first driver to put in a timed lap but was not representative.

This allowed Pedro Piquet to take the honours of putting in first representative time of the session.

No sooner normality, and what everyone would expect to see, resumed as it was an ART 1-2-3-4 but with times tumbling this did not last for long.

Alessio Lorandi was next to head the timings for Trident.

Niko Kari had been looking to challenge for provisional pole but ran wide and lost all the time that he had made up earlier in the lap.

Winner last time out at the Red Bull Ring, Jake Hughes was next to jump to the head of the field in his ART but was soon displaced by American Tveter.

The ARTs of Ilott and subsequently Hubert, both than surpassed Tveter for the top spot with Hughes improving to third behind the duo.

With thirteen minutes the drivers returned to the pitlane to take on fresh rubber for their final flurry of laps.

Calderon was the first to return to the track for Jenzer Motorsport with the hopes of getting herself into the top ten but the Colombian was unable to do so.

With the rest of the field heading out on to the track to resume their running, Leonardo Pulcini used this time to be on provisional pole.

As the clock ticked down the few remaining minutes in the session Ilott, Mazepin and Hubert switched ownership of the top spot in quick succession with practice pacesetter Alesi leapfrogging Ilott for third.

Hubert got the advantage over the Mazepin to take pole position with the Russian driver behind with Alesi third.

Ilott will have to settle for fourth in his home race.

Having fallen done the order compared to his team-mates Hughes jumped to sixth – which became eighth after improvements by Tveter, Lorandi and Dorian Boccolacci.

Tveter ended up in fifth with Lorandi in sixth.

Boccolacci was seventh as the Frenchman continues a strong run of form.

Leonardo Pulcini lines up in ninth place with Simo Laaksonen completing the top ten.

2018 GP3 Series Results: Silverstone – Qualifying