Legge joins Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing for Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY

Katherine Legge has been announced as one of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing drivers for the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY.

“I am very proud to be driving in the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY Formula E series for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.” said Legge.

“I have followed Formula E since it’s inception and have been very impressed with the growth of the electric car market as a whole.”

RRLR’s decision to race in the the world’s first production-based electric vehicle race series, the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series, was first made public in November 2017.

The team’s second driver will be announced before their first test session, due to be held in the UK in September.

Co-owner, Bobby Rahal, alongside David Letterman and Michael Lanigan said: “She did a great job in Formula Atlantic, IndyCar and now in sports car racing, and I think she will do very well for us in the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series.

“We have spoken about working together for a number of years and I’m pleased to be finally be able to put a program together.”

The I-PACE eTrophy will act as a support series to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, and is the first to originate from a street-legal production electric vehicle.

James Barclay, Director of the Jaguar Racing Team said: “We’re really proud to welcome Cathrine to the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY series.”

“She is a passionate and experienced driver, and of course as Jaguar is a British brand, we’re really excited that the first driver to be announced to join the grid is British and someone of Kathrine’s pedigree”.