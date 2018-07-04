Lloyd Secures backing for remainder of 2018 TCR UK Season

2018 TCR UK Touring Car Championship leader Daniel Lloyd confirmed on Tuesday that he has now secured backing to complete the rest of the season, thereby securing his seat with WestCoast Racing. Lloyd has so far been racing on a weekend by weekend basis, securing required funds to keep racing in the series.

Despite winning all six races from Pole Position each time so far this season and leading the championship by ninety-nine points, this has not given the Yorkshire driver the luxury of resting on his laurels after each event. Now with the added backing of Power Tool accessory brand Abracs Ltd, Lloyd can concentrate on defending his lead.

If anything though, Lloyd has had to work hard to get the funds in place after enjoying a dominant weekend and as the Huddersfield based driver explains, this has been a tough situation to be in so far this year.

“Honestly, on and off track this season couldn’t have been more different. As soon as the elation of winning wears off you’re met with the possibility of not being able to compete in future races,” explained Lloyd.

“It’s been a trying time and a season long mental struggle to keep focused on racing. It’s the side of touring car racing that the fans don’t see but it affects a lot of drivers and teams.”

As well as competing in the newest TCR Series to join the worldwide family, Lloyd also competes in the Dunlop MSA British Touring Car Championship with BTC Norlin Racing, where he took his first ever victory at his home circuit of Croft.

However, it was in the run up to the Brands Hatch TCR UK event that the deal was signed and completed, allowing Lloyd to move is focus onto winning more races and setting the goal of becoming the first ever TCR UK Series Champion.

“I knew it was right when our lead mechanic overheard the conversation, held up an Abracs cutting disc and gave me the thumbs up,” added Lloyd.

“We signed the deal within the week which gave me a real boost for the Brands Hatch Race as you could probably see on track. Now I can focus on what’s important for the rest of the season and winning more races”.